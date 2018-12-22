Saluru Mutt has no connection with Maramma Temple, says Senior Seer

Mysuru: The Saluru Bruhanmath at Male Mahadeshwara Hills in Hanur taluk, Chamarajanagar, has clarified that the Mutt had no role to play in the prasadam poisoning incident at Kichuguth Sulwadi Maramma Temple where 16 persons have lost their lives.

The junior Seer of the Mutt Immadi Mahadevaswamy alias Devanna Buddhi is Accused No. 1 in the case and is also the President of the Maramma Temple Trust. He has been arrested now along with three other accused Ambika, Madesha and Doddaiah.

In a press release, Senior Seer of Saluru Bruhanmath Sri Pattada Guruswamy has clarified that the Mutt has no involvement in the poisoning case. The Saluru Mutt has an illustrious history of over six to seven centuries and it was established by Male Mahadeshwara along with his Guru Shanthamallikarjuna Swamy in 13th and 14th Centuries. The Mutt has so far seen 18 peetadhipathis who have done yeoman services to the humanity, beyond the barriers of caste, religion and social status.

The Mutt provides free food to devotees at all times and has lakhs of devotees in the Chamarajanagar and Mysuru region. At present, the Mutt is headed by Sri Pattada Guruswamy and in 1994, the responsibility of taking care of all Mutt properties was retained by Sri Pattada Guruswamy while the responsibility of taking care of the educational institutions administered by the Mutt was handed over to Immadi Mahadevaswamy. This responsibility handing over was supervised by Kanakapura Swamiji.

Immadi Mahadevaswamy was the President of Sulwadi Maramma Temple in his personal capacity and the Saluru Mutt is not connected with the Trust in any way, the Senior Seer has stated. He has taken objection to certain media reports that have given negative publicity to the Saluru Mutt in the process of reporting the poisoning incident.

The Mutt has remained aloof from all controversies with the main intention of serving the public. In the future too, the Mutt would maintain this character. “The Mutt expresses sorrow over the death of 16 persons and will provide assistance to the surviving victims and their families and will assist them in every possible way to rebuild their lives,” the Seer has stated.

As the Mutt has a large number of followers in Chamarajanagar, it will take up the responsibility of rehabilitation. Also, the Mutt will take care of the educational needs of all those children who have been affected by this human tragedy, he added.

