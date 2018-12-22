MEMU Train Service to be flagged off tomorrow

Mysuru: South Western Railway (SWR) will extend the existing MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) service that operates between Bengaluru city and Ramanagaram. The MEMU service will depart from Bengaluru city on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays and the services from Mysuru will be on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

The inaugural MEMU service will be flagged off at 11 am tomorrow (Dec.23) at Mysuru City Railway Station by Mysuru Kodagu MP Pratap Simha. Higher Education and Mysuru District In-Charge Minister G.T. Devegowda, Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, MLA L. Nagendra, MLCs Marithibbegowda, Sandesh Nagaraj, K.T. Srikantegowda & Dharmasena and ZP President Nayeema Sulthana Nazeer Ahamed.

The extension of the services on four days in a week in both directions will provide daily connectivity between the State Capital and Mysuru of yet another train (T.No.16517/16523) KSR Bengaluru City-Kannur/Karwar Tri-Weekly Express that runs from KSR Bengaluru City on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday and (T.No.16518/16524) Kannur/Karwar-KSR Bengaluru City Tri-Weekly Express that runs from Mysuru on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The regular MEMU service from KSR Bengaluru will commence from Dec.26 and the Mysuru service will commence from Dec.27.

Abstract timetable of MEMU services:

Train No.06575 KSR Bengaluru City-Mysuru MEMU Special (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday).

Departure: KSR Bengaluru City: 19:55 hrs; Arrival: Mysuru: 22:50 hrs.

Train No.06576 Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru City MEMU Special (Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday).

Departure: Mysuru: 04:45 hrs; Arrival: KSR Bengaluru City: 08:30 hrs.

The train comprises 12 cars (including 3 motorcars and 9 trailing cars). The MEMU service can attain speed capacity of up to 110 kmph. While the seating capacity in motor coach is 55, the trailer coach has a seating capacity of 80. The capacity for standing passengers is 171 and 241 respectively. As such, the overall capacity of a 12-car train is over 3,500 passengers.

These trains have been provided with stoppages at Krishnadevaraya Halt, Nayandahalli, Jnanabharathi Halt, Kengeri, Hejjala, Bidadi, Ketohalli Halt, Ramanagaram, Channapattana, Mandya, Pandavapura and Srirangapatna.

While the MEMU Special on its journey from KSR Bengaluru City covers the distance in 2 hrs and 55 minutes and in the return direction from Mysuru, it takes 3 hrs and 45 minutes.

These MEMU services will also help a large number of daily commuters travelling from Mysuru, Mandya, Maddur and Channapattana to reach the suburban areas of Bengaluru like Nayandahalli, Kengeri and Hejjala.

Besides this, MEMU services on 4 days with late evening departure from KSR Bengaluru City will provide daily connectivity to Mysuru alongside T.No.16517/16523 KSR Bengaluru City-Kannur/Karwar Tri-Weekly Express, said a press release from South Western Railway.

