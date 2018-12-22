SteppinOut Night Market today at Forum City Centre

Mysuru: The festive season is upon us and what could be better than getting to eat, shop and be merry all night?

The SteppinOut Night Market is India’s largest and unique flea and entertainment event curated by SteppinOut and Anonymous Entertainments. After multiple successful editions in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata, they are making their debut in Mysuru this evening at the Forum City Centre Mall.

With over 40 pop-ups consisting of boutique designer brands from across the country and some of Mysuru’s biggest and most popular restaurants, the Night Market promises food, shopping, activities and workshops along with loads of entertainment — all under one roof.

The SteppinOut Night market will have brands of all types like home decor, fashion, accessories and footwear, clothing, furnishings or gifting items. It will have activities for everyone — from open air movie screenings to a specially curated children’s area, pottery, tarot reading, live music performances, a pet adoption drive and a magic show.

