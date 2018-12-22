Big Bazaar announces Big Holiday Sale till Jan.2
Mysuru: Big Bazaar on JLB Road in city, one of the leading hypermarket chains from Future Group, has organised Big Holiday Day Sale from Dec.21 to Jan.2, 2019.

Announcing this at a press meet here this morning, Big Bazaar Store Manager C.M. Ravichandran said that the Big Holiday Day Sale will have exciting offers and amazing deals on a wide range of products like grocery items, home fashion, apparel wear, electronic products and much more.

The offers include shop for Rs.4,000 and get Rs.1,000 back, key promotion offers such as buy two double bed sheet (MRP Rs.1,499) at Rs.2,499 and get 4 pillow free worth Rs.1,998, up to 50% off on men, ladies and kids apparel and footwear range, flat 50% off on Prestige Cooker top range, exciting offers on cookware, luggage, toys, stationary, kitchen accessories range, grocery, home care products, personal care products and processed food products, he said.

Appealing the people to visit Big Bazaar to avail these offers, Ravichandran said that the customers can order their products through WhatsApp no. 95912-64964 and get free home deliver on ordered products.

For further details, call Mob: 93410-03182 or 91648-39697.

