ZP President, Vice-President resign

Mysuru: ZP President Nayeema Sulthana of JD(S) yesterday announced her resignation to the post and Vice-President G. Nataraj of BJP submitted his resignation to the ZP President. This comes after they served 30 months in office.

While Nataraj submitted his resignation to the ZP President Sulthana, the ZP President said she, as per procedure, would submit her resignation to Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Secretary in Bengaluru soon.

The President and Vice- President tendered their resignations as per the internal understanding between the two parties. Mysuru ZP has another 20 months to go to complete its term.

Speaking to reporters after announcing her decision, Nayeema Sulthana said that she had resigned on her own will and was not under pressure to do so. “As per the agreement, I have decided to submit my resignation when still 15 days is left to complete my full tenure and paved way for selection of new President,” she said.

With no party having an absolute majority, the JD(S) entered into a pact with the BJP to capture power in ZP in 2016. Nayeema Sulthana was elected the President of ZP unopposed, for a period of 20 months.

Nayeema Sulthana and Nataraj had submitted their resignations in September, but withdrew their resignations later.

Later addressing media persons at ZP Mini Meeting Hall, Nataraj said that he had tendered resignation to his post as JD(S) had promised him that it would not go with Congress, instead to continue the alliance with BJP.

“I thought that JD(S) would go with Congress in Mysuru ZP on the lines of State Congress-JD(S) coalition Government”, he said.

Alliance to continue

Meanwhile, JD(S) and BJP have decided to continue their alliance in the ZP to keep the Congress at bay. While the Congress is the single largest party with 22 seats in 49-member House, JD(S) has 18; BJP has eight and one independent.

Earlier, a verbal duel ensued between JD(S) member Beerihundi Basavanna and Sulthana’s son Rahman Pasha when he asked his mother to issue a statement that she would resign from her ZP membership.

Congress members, who were in attendance at the main meeting hall, were unaware of the developments that was taking place and took objections to the delay but the meeting was subsequently called off citing lack of quorum.

