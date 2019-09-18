Finally KRS Road getting a Rs. 39 crore makeover

September 18, 2019

Roadside box drainage, median and re-asphalting works begin

Mysuru: An early morning visit to Chamundi Hill and an evening at the backwaters of Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam is on every tourist’s itinerary. But for the past couple of years, this 28-kms drive to KRS has turned nightmarish as it is full of potholes and slush-pools.

Following many complaints from tourists, the State Government has finally released Rs. 39 crore for the development of KRS Road and its link roads. Works have begun five to six days ago and are under progress. However, the works will not be completed this Dasara. The road works were inspected by Mysuru District Minister V. Somanna this morning.

The road from J.K. Tyre to Pump House Circle is being improved with a grant of Rs. 10 crore. It is a double road from Mogarahalli to Manti and now the same road is being extended till the Pump House.

Rs. 39 crore was granted under State Highways Development Project and the works are being implemented by the Public Works Department.

The pothole-ridden and slushy KRS Road.

In all, seven roads will be taken up under the project. The 3.8 kilometre road between J.K. Tyre and Pump House will be a double road and will have a median in between and box drains on both the sides to drain off the rainwater.

Likewise, the 3.4 kilometre road between Bastipura and BEML Gate will be taken up and this road connects KRS and Hootagalli. Even this project is worth Rs. 10 crore. However, the works have not begun yet.

The road that connects KRS Road and Shyadanahalli will also be taken up in a phased manner. Once all the road works are completed, it will be a smooth ride from Paschimavahini, Palahalli, Hosahalli, Pump House, Belagola, Factory Circle, Hulikere and KRS. Also, the road connecting Yelwal to Belagola Factory Circle will be new and pothole-free.

During his early morning inspection, Minister Somanna directed the officials to clear weeds on either side of the KRS Road and also take up pothole filling and patchworks.

Seeing the pathetic condition of the road that connects the new Sri Venugopalaswamy Temple at Hosa Kannambadi village built by the Khoday Foundation, Somanna asked officials to submit a proposal to lay a new road. Likewise a proposal to develop the road between KRS and Baby Betta has been summoned from officials.

After performing puja to the idol of Goddess Cauvery at KRS, Somanna also held a meeting with officials at Cauvery Bhavan where Melukote MLA C.S. Puttaraju, Mandya DC Dr. M.V. Venkatesh, SP K. Parashuram, Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited Chief Engineer Shankaregowda, Superintendent Engineer Vijayakumar, Executive Engineer Raju, PWD Superintendent Engineer Veerabhadraiah, Executive Engineer Harsha were present.

