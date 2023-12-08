Financial irregularities: ED seeks documents from KSOU

December 8, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the launch of an inquiry by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into alleged financial irregularities at the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) in Mysuru, the investigating agency has formally requested documents from the university under section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The ED, in an order dated Nov. 9, has specifically sought year-wise audit reports since 2008-09, including details such as the names and addresses of auditors. Additionally, the agency has directed the university authorities to provide details of any internal investigations conducted by the university related to the financial irregularities identified in its accounts and books from 2008-09 to the present.

Confirming this development to Star of Mysore this morning, KSOU Registrar Prof. K.L.N. Murthy said that the university would promptly submit all the requested details and documents to the investigating agency.

Addressing reports about KSOU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Sharanappa V. Halse being summoned for investigation by the ED, Murthy clarified that the VC was currently in Belagavi to meet the Higher Education Minister. In a press release, the Department of Information and Public Relations announced the postponement of the inaugural IAS/KAS exam training programme scheduled for Dec. 8 (today) at KSOU due to unavoidable circumstances. The VC’s presence was required at the ongoing Assembly session in Belagavi, as per the Government’s summons.

The ED’s investigation follows a CBI case against KSOU officials, accusing them of misappropriating Rs. 250 crore, collected as fees from students between 2009-10 and 2015-16.

Among the documents sought by the ED are financial records spanning from 2008-09 to the present, a list of all Collaborate Institutions of KSOU in India (and abroad) during the same period, details of audit reports, and copies of complaints filed by the university before law enforcement agencies concerning these irregularities.

The ED order reads: “This office is investigating a case against certain persons/entities under the provision of PMLA 2002 based on the financial irregularities observed in the audit of accounts of the University by its auditor.”

The previous BJP Government had entrusted the case to CBI and as it is a matter of economic offence, the ED has taken over the investigation.