Fire destroys sugarcane crops across Mandya district

Mandya: Fire has destroyed standing sugarcane crops grown in a total of 7 acres land at different places in Mandya District on Sunday.

In the first incident, sugarcane crop grown in 2-acre area near Pandavapura Railway Station was gutted in a fire that broke out on Sunday morning.

The land belonged to one Marigowda of Kennalu and the loss is estimated at Rs. 4 lakh.

More than 20 workers were engaged in cane cutting, when fire suddenly broke out and engulfed the entire field. However, the labourers fled the field soon after seeing the fire. Although Fire Tenders doused the fire, the sugarcane crop had completely burnt down by then, it is learnt.

Pandavapura Tahsildar M.V. Roopa visited the spot.

In another incident, sugarcane crop grown in one acre area was burnt down when fire broke out in a farmland at Hirikalale in K.R. Pet taluk on Sunday afternoon.

The fire which reportedly broke out due to a short circuit in the power transmission line that ran over the field, destroyed fully grown crop cultivated by one Rajamma of the village. The loss is estimated at around Rs. 2 lakh.

In yet another incident, sugarcane crop grown in 4 acres of land and ready for harvesting at Mallayyanadoddibore village in Mandya Taluk was burnt to ashes in a fire that broke out yesterday afternoon. The land belonged to one B.C. Suresh of Hale Boodanru village. Fire Tenders from Mandya rushed to the spot and doused the fire, but by then the crop was reduced to ashes.

Follow Star of Mysore on Instagram www.instagram.com/starofmysore