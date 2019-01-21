First birthday of Aadyaveer celebrated at Palace

Mysuru: It was a joyful occasion at the Mysore Palace premises here yesterday with the celebration of the first year birthday of Aadyaveer Narasimharaja Wadiyar, the son of Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and Trishika Kumari Wadiyar.

Elderly women performed ‘Aarati’ to Aadyaveer in the presence of Yaduveer, Trishika and Pramoda Devi Wadiyar.

Yaduveer on his Instagram page stated, “We are greeting Aadyaveer Narasimharaja Wadiyar on his first ‘Vardhanti’. We pray Goddess Chamundeshwari to grant health and prosperity for Aadyaveer.”

Yaduveer said that the birthday of Aadyaveer was supposed to be celebrated on Dec.26 last. However, he contended that going by the Mysore Palace tradition, the first birthday should be celebrated after ‘Sankranti’ and hence it was celebrated yesterday.

Marking the happy occasion, Corporator Lokesh Piya, under the aegis of Srikanta Datta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Abhimanigala Balaga, distributed sweets to the public at K.R. Circle.

