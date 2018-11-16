First Convocation of JSS Science and Technology University tomorrow

Mysuru: The first convocation of JSS Science and Technology University will held on Nov. 17 at 11 am at its campus in city. A total of 149 M.Tech, 96 MBA , 24 Corporate Finance candidates will receive their degrees.

A total of 13 Medals will be awarded to the students, out of which 13 Medals are for the students who have scored highest marks in respective branches and 4 Endowment Medals.

Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, who is also the Chancellor of JSS University, will confer Degrees and Medals to the achievers.

Chairman of Prasar Bharati, New Delhi, Dr. Arkalgud Surya Prakash will be the chief guest and deliver the First Convocation address. Controller of Examinations Dr. K. N. Udayakumar will administer the Oath for the degree holders. Prof. M.H. Dhananjaya, Advisor, Technical Education Division; Vice-Chancellor of JSS Science and Technology University Dr. B.G. Sangameshwara, Registrar of JSS Science and Technology University Dr. K.S. Lokesh, Executive Secretary of JSS Mahavidyapeetha Dr. C.G. Betsurmath and others will be present.

Rank holders

The following rank holders in Master of Technology (M.Tech) will be felicitated with medals and cash prizes — J. Naveenkumar (Automotive Electronics), H.S. Bhanu (Biomedical Signal Processing and Instrumentation), P. Manasamithra (Computer Engineering), B. Sushmasumathi (Energy Systems and Management), C. Nischal (Enviornmental Engineering), S.R. Yashas (Health Science and Water Engineering), R. Adithya Kashyap (Industrial Electronics), Balasubramanya S. Kurdekar (Industrial Structures), H.R. Dhanush (Maintainance Engineering), M. Thriveni (Networking and Internet Engineering) and P. Ranjitha (Software Engineering). C. Praveenkumar (Master of Business Administration) and S. Asha (Master of Business Administration – Corporate Finance).