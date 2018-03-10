First list of BJP candidates to be announced shortly
Bengaluru:  The first list of BJP candidates for 110 Assembly segments will be released shortly, according to party sources.

With the Assembly polls fast approaching, the BJP is all set to announce the first list of candidates for 10 Assembly constituencies, most of them being from Malnad, Coastal, Bengaluru and Belagavi regions.

The BJP is said to have finalised the list for 22 out of the 28 seats in Bengaluru city alone. The party is also learnt to have allotted tickets to those candidates who lost by narrow margins in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Also, apart from State BJP President and Shivamogga MP B.S. Yeddyurappa, the party top brass is seriously considering the candidature of Ballari MP B. Sriramulu from Ballari Rural Assembly segment, as fielding the Backward Class MP will largely help the party to garner votes in Hyderabad – Karnataka districts, considered to be the stronghold of the Congress.

March 10, 2018

