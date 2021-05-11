First ‘Oxygen Express’ arrives in Bengaluru
First ‘Oxygen Express’ arrives in Bengaluru

May 11, 2021

1,833 km — from Jamshedpur to State Capital — traversed in a record time of 29 hours through green corridor

Bengaluru: The first ‘Oxygen Express’ to Karnataka, with six cryogenic containers carrying Liquid Medical Oxygen arrived at Inland Container Depot, Whitefield in Bengaluru this morning at 9.35. The train had started from Tatanagar in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand yesterday at 3 am. 

It is the first Container Corporation of India Limited’s (CONCOR) Oxygen Express and was received at Whitefield by CONCOR Managing Director Anup Dayanand Sadhu. The train carrying 120 tonnes of liquid oxygen — carried by CONCOR’s BLCM rake — arrived in record time of 29 hours under the signal-free green corridor. 

The green corridor was created by the Railways to enable swift transport of this ‘Oxygen Express’ — this train has run stoppage free and has not had to wait for crossing/passage of another train. It traversed a distance of 1,833 km with average speed of 55.66 kmph. Each cryogenic container carried 20 tonnes Liquid Medical Oxygen and the total tonnage is 120 tonnes. 

CONCOR Managing Director Anup Dayanand Sadhu and team receiving the Oxygen Express.

On May 1, 2021, the Government of Karnataka had requested Indian Railways to assist in transportation of oxygen. Indian Railways had stepped up their assistance immediately and responded positively to the request of State Government. A ramp was built at Satellite Goods Terminal, Whitefield for easy loading/unloading Oxygen Trucks (RoRo model roll-on/roll-off where wheeled cargo is carried).

Railways has taken a lot of care in smooth transport of oxygen throughout the country by ensuring green corridor, efficient maintenance of assets and several concessions such as exemption of development surcharge, busy season surcharge, terminal access charge, etc. for oxygen container transport. 

So far, throughout India, over 75 ‘Oxygen Express’ trains have transported more than 4,700 Million Tonnes of Oxygen for COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Karnataka and  Uttar Pradesh. This ‘Oxygen Express’ is expected to bring relief to COVID-19 patients of Karnataka and strengthen the collective effort in the fight against the pandemic.

