Free food at city’s 11 Indira Canteens till May 24

May 11, 2021

Bengaluru/Mysuru: Realising that thousands of migrants and daily wage workers are going hungry in the absence of work and lack of volunteer organisations that supply free food, during the on-going lockdown, the State Government has ordered all Indira Canteens across the State including Mysuru to provide free food till May 24.

The order has been issued this morning by Directorate of Municipal Administration and the decision has been taken by Municipal Administration Minister M.T.B. Nagaraj in consultation with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Accordingly, the Directorate has written letters to all Deputy Commissioners. The canteens would operate in three schedules — from 7.30 am to 10 am, 12.30 pm to 3 pm and 7.30 pm to 9 pm — the Government said in a public announcement. During the scheduled hours,roadside vendors, labourers and poor would be provided food free of cost. Nagaraj said food packets would be provided to the poor and needy with the help of some organisations through the Canteens and had sought the help of everyone in this regard.

The Government asked people availing the facility to maintain cleanliness at the canteen and staff who serve food to compulsorily use masks and hand gloves. It also said soaps and sanitisers should be made available at the canteens. The Government also asked people to maintain a minimum of one metre gap while standing in queue and take precautionary steps.

There are 11 Indira Canteens Mysuru — CADA Office premises near Gun House Circle, K.R. Hospital (Cheluvamba) premises, Opposite People’s Park close to Rural Bus Stand in Government Girls PU Composite College premises, on Shanthinagar Double Road opposite Beedi Workers Hospital, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Park in Ashokapuram, near Kumbarakoppal Gate, on Dr. Rajkumar Road in Kalyangiri, on Jodi Tenginamara Road in Bannimantap, on Lalitha Mahal Road near Alanahalli Junction and near Sewage Farm in Vidyaranyapuram. The Government order has asked local civic body officers to monitor the supply of food at the designated time at the canteens and also update daily the footfalls in all the canteens.