Flight operations from Mysore Airport soon, says MP

Regular flight operations will soon begin from Mysuru under the first phase of the Centre’s Affordable Regional Connectivity Scheme, said Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha. He said that five airliners have been selected to operate 128 routes, including Mysuru under the Udan scheme in which the airfare is capped at Rs. 2,500 for a one-hour flight.
The first flight under Udan (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) is likely to hit the skies in April. Selected airliners will get subsidy to fly passengers. Five carriers — SpiceJet, Air India’s subsidiary Alliance Air, TruJet, Air Deccan, Air Odisha and Turbo Megha — will operate on these routes, putting 31 un-served airports on the national flight map apart from utilising 12 under-served airports, the MP said.
According to the scheme, up to 40 seats in such flights would have a fare cap of Rs. 2,500 per seat/hour. Operators will get viability gap funding (VGF) from a fee levy on flights operated out of big cities, which means an increase of about Rs. 50 in fares for passengers on those routes. The Govt. estimates that about Rs. 205 crore would be spent per year as VGF.
As of now, only 76 airports in India are connected with schedule commercial flights. As per the target fixed by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, under Udan, 33 airports which did not get flights will be on the air map. 50 airports will be revived in next two years in small towns, Ministry sources said.
Please upgrade to an International Airport, which is a must for Mysore. World’s famous city lies in Karnataka. This city needs supporters like us (Kannadigas).
It is good news for all mysoreans, hope mysore mumbai route will start soon.
Wayanad in Kerala state is very near to Mysore airport . Maximum 2 hours journey is between two destinations, If aircraft starts from mysore will get passengers from these place also. Mysore is the famous tourism place in India , also industrial city. Airport will click100%.
Just extend some flights from 2 or 3 airport; like:
1) Mumbai – Mysore via Bangalore
2) Chennai – Delhi via Mysore
3) Hyderabad – Mangalore via Mysore
No loss to the airlines if they pass through Mysore. Atleast once in a day
Great news for mysoreans!!!! This city definitely requires an airport.
Please start mysore airport as soon as possible..it’s been a long over due.It will be very convenient for people traveling with in India.Mysore is a tourist place and it will become even more popular around the world .Hoping to fly to mysore which is my dream.
