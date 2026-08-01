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Flood alert: 16,000 cusecs to be released from Kabini

August 1, 2026

Mysuru: Authorities have issued a flood precautionary alert as the Kabini reservoir continues to receive heavy inflows following incessant rainfall in its  catchment area.

The reservoir recorded an inflow of 15,500 cusecs this morning. Officials said that from 8 am today, around 16,000 cusecs of water is likely to be released downstream, with the discharge expected to increase further depending on the inflow, according to the Kabini  Reservoir Division.

Residents living along the Kabini river basin and on both banks of the river have been advised to take precautionary measures to protect their property and livestock and, if necessary, move to safer places.

Rangaiah, Executive Engineer of the Kabini Reservoir Division, said in a press release that the advisory has been issued as a precautionary measure in view of the rising inflow into the reservoir, which is nearing its full capacity.

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