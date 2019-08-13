Flood Relief: Cops issue warning against unauthorised fund collection

August 13, 2019

Mysuru: With complaints of unauthorised persons collecting donations in cash and relief materials for flood relief fund, the City Police have cautioned public against making donations to such persons as there is every possibility of misuse.

In a press release, the Police have appealed the public to credit their donations to the Chief Minister’s Flood Relief Fund through RTGS/NEFT: Account Name: Chief Minister Relief Fund – Natural Calamity; Account Number: 37887098605; IFSC Code: SBIN0040277; MICR: 560002419. Likewise, public are advised to deposit relief materials at Town Hall, where the District Administration has opened a collection centre.

Legal action will be initiated against those persons/ organisations who are found collecting donations in cash or relief materials unauthorisedly and also misusing them. The public are appealed to call Police Control Room No. 100 or Ph: 0821-2418339/139, if they find any unauthorised collection of donations or relief materials.

