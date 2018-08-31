FLOODS AND LANDSLIDES IN KODAGU: They tied the knot sailing through all hurdles
News

FLOODS AND LANDSLIDES IN KODAGU: They tied the knot sailing through all hurdles

Madikeri:  After the wedding of Manjula, a flood victim from Kodagu who had taken shelter at a relief camp and who got married at Sri Omkareshwar Temple in Madikeri last Sunday, it was the turn of Kusuma to tie the knot with Dhananjay yesterday.

Kusuma’s wedding was on the verge of being postponed as floods had ravaged her life and had washed away her house at Hattihole. But fate smiled once again and she got married at the designated place and on the designated date.

Kusuma is the daughter of Padmini and Umesh couple of Hattihole and they had planned a grand wedding of their daughter with Dhananjay of Arekadu village. The family had made elaborate preparations with their hard-earned money and had bought sarees and gold for the wedding that was fixed on Aug. 30 at Samudra Kalyana Mantapa.

But the rain that lashed Kodagu, especially landslides that hit Hattihole, washed away the house of Padmini and Umesh and they ended up at a relief centre. Their house that was on a slope was buried under debris and all valuables that were specially made for the wedding were lost.

Having lost everything, Padmini and Umesh did not lose courage. They decided that somehow they will manage the wedding expenses and did not allow the calamity to overshadow the wedding. With the help of relatives, the couple conducted the marriage yesterday at the designated venue.

 

August 31, 2018

RELATED POSTS

Seismograph Centre records two mild quakes in Kodagu
Admit flood-affected children to residential schools
Nature strikes terror in Kodagu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching