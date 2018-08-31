World Senior Citizens Day: District-level sports contest
Mysuru:  On account of World Senior Citizens Day-2018, District-level sports contest will be held at 9 am on Sept.6 at J.K. Grounds in city. The events are as follows:

Men’s Section (60 – 70 years): 100 mts running race and 3 kg shot put; 71 – 80 years: 75 mts running race and 3 kg shot put; Above 80 years: 200 mts walking race and cricket ball throw.

Women’s Section (60 – 70 years): 400 mts walking race and cricket ball throw; 71 – 80 years: 200 mts walking race and cricket ball throw; Above 80 years: 100 mts walking race and cricket ball throw.

Interested may register with age certificate and address proof at Green Rural Development Organisation, Senior Citizens Day Care Centre, #238, Prajyonija Nilaya, near Jyothi School, Nimishamba Layout, Mysuru before Sept.4 by 5 pm.

For details contact Ph: 0821-2490111 or Mob: 74484-25408, according to a press release.

