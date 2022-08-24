Floral Red Fort at Dasara Flower Show this year
News

Floral Red Fort at Dasara Flower Show this year

August 24, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A floral replica of the Red Fort will be one of the major attractions at this year’s Dasara Flower Show to be held from Sept. 26 to Oct. 5. The Glass House at Kuppanna Park is all set to showcase the replica of the iconic Delhi Red Fort made of lakhs of varieties of roses of different hues. Besides, ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ concept monuments will also be made this year marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

Every year, Horticulture Department plans to feature replicas of a few iconic monuments or personalities at Flower Show and this year’s list will be announced after Sept. 6. However, preparations for this year’s Flower Show have already begun. Flowers and saplings for Flower Show are being grown at Central Nurseries, Kuppanna Park, Jaladarshini and Govt. Guest House and Curzon Park. Variety of flowers are also being imported from Ooty, Pune, Kolkata and several other places.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching