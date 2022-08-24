Floral Red Fort at Dasara Flower Show this year

August 24, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A floral replica of the Red Fort will be one of the major attractions at this year’s Dasara Flower Show to be held from Sept. 26 to Oct. 5. The Glass House at Kuppanna Park is all set to showcase the replica of the iconic Delhi Red Fort made of lakhs of varieties of roses of different hues. Besides, ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ concept monuments will also be made this year marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

Every year, Horticulture Department plans to feature replicas of a few iconic monuments or personalities at Flower Show and this year’s list will be announced after Sept. 6. However, preparations for this year’s Flower Show have already begun. Flowers and saplings for Flower Show are being grown at Central Nurseries, Kuppanna Park, Jaladarshini and Govt. Guest House and Curzon Park. Variety of flowers are also being imported from Ooty, Pune, Kolkata and several other places.