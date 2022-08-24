Weight training for Dasara jumbos shifted to evenings

August 24, 2022

Only walking exercise during morning hours

Abhimanyu carries 760 kg weight yesterday

Mysore/Mysuru: In a bid to acclimatise Dasara elephants to evening environment, vehicle lights and streetlights, the second phase of weight training for all male elephants in the Dasara jumbo squad has been shifted to evenings from yesterday and it will be only walking for them during mornings.

Yesterday evening, Howdah Elephant Abhimanyu carried a weight of 760 kg from the Palace premises to the Torchlight Parade Grounds with ease. He had carried 510 kg weight on the first day of weight training.

The first batch of nine elephants entered Mysore Palace on Aug. 10. The nine elephants include six male elephants and three female. Weight training for the male elephants except Arjuna began from Aug. 18 in the mornings on rotation basis. They were made to carry a combined weight between 500 and 550 kgs which included 200 kg weighing Gaadhi Namdha and 300 to 350 kg sand bags.

Yesterday at 4.15 pm, Gaadhi Namdha was fastened on the back of Abhimanyu near Kodi Someshwara Temple in Palace premises and a cradle like structure was tied on the Gaadhi Namdha in which sand bags weighing 510 kgs were placed.

Abhimanyu then made his way to the Jumboo Savari route through Balarama Gate and walked via K.R. Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road, Government Ayurveda Hospital Circle, Old RMC Circle, Bamboo Bazar and Highway Circle to reach the Torchlight Parade Grounds. He covered a distance of 5 km in one hour and fifteen minutes and earned the appreciation of Forest Department officials.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Dr. V. Karikalan said that the first phase of weight training for five male elephants has been completed successfully and the male elephants have displayed their capabilities beyond expectations. The second phase of weight training began from yesterday (Aug. 23). The male elephants were made to carry 300 kg sand bags initially and from yesterday there are made to carry to 510 kg sand bags and the weight will be increased to 700 kg in the third phase of weight training, he added.

Pointing out that the weight training is being held in evenings as it would help the Dasara elephants carry weight during Jumboo Savari, the DCF said that it is necessary for the elephants to get used to the evening environment, vehicle light and streetlights.