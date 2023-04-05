Floral tributes offered to Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra, City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, Superintendent of Police (SP) Seema Latkar, Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) K.M. Gayathri, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, Kannada and Culture Assistant Director Dr. M.B. Sudarshan and others offering floral tributes to the statue of Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram near the City Railway Station this morning as part of the late leader’s 116th birth anniversary celebrations organised by Mysuru District Administration, ZP, MCC and Social Welfare Department. Mysore University Vice-Chancellor Prof. N.K. Lokanath, Registrar V.R. Shylaja and others too offered floral tributes.
