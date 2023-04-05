Garbage menace near Bogadi Colony raises stink

April 5, 2023

Sir,

This is another reminder for the authorities concerned to clear the rampant garbage disposed all through the service road of the Outer Ring Road from Bogadi Bank Colony to the next traffic junction leading to Rajarajeshwarinagar.

Street dogs and cattle drag plastic garbage all over the service road making it difficult for the people to walk. Ironically, this garbage menace is continuing despite a board at the entrance of the Bank Colony prohibiting such nuisance!

Unless a serious action is taken by the authorities, the people who dispose waste will never learn the lesson. We feel really sad to see this irresponsible behaviour of the citizens.

Once again I request the authorities to do a complete survey of this area and do the needful to stop this menace.

– Kala Chary, Bogadi, 1.3.2023

