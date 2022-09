Flower shows beckon people

September 27, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Dasara Flower Show organised by the Palace Board at its premises was inaugurated by District Minister S.T. Somashekar yesterday. He also opened the flower show at Kuppanna Park.

Palace flower show features replicas of Red Fort, Jumboo Savari, Khas Durbar, Kargil Diwas, Aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and the like. Floral statues of great personalities such as Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, Vallabhbhai Patel, freedom fighter from Andhra Pradesh Pingali Venkaiah, Subash Chandra Bose, Kittur Rani Chennamma, Indian Air Force fighter pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, late Chief of Armed Forces Bipin Rawat are also there.

A 20-ft floral replica of Rashtrapati Bhavan created at Kuppanna Park Glass House as part of ongoing Flower Show.

A sculpture of President of India Droupadi Murmu, who inaugurated the Dasara festivities atop Chamundi Hill yesterday, too finds place at the Palace Flower Show.

Floral replica of Chamundi Hill Nandi at Kuppanna Park.

Statues and busts of late Kannada actors Dr. Rajkumar and his son Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar in front of their Gajanur house add filmy touch to Flower Show at Kuppanna Park.

A statue of President Droupadi Murmu made out of millets and cereals is another prime attraction of the show.