Flower traders get a day’s relief but must shift to J.K. Grounds on Saturday and Sunday

October 22, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Following request from flower vendors of Devaraja Market, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has allowed them to do their business tomorrow, but they should shift to J.K. Grounds near Railway Station on Saturday and Sunday compulsorily.

A delegation of Mysuru Devaraja Market Flower Traders Association led by its leaders, N. Manjunath and B.R. Yathiraj, met MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde and requested him to revoke the order due to lack of infrastructure at J.K. Grounds.

They pointed out that the entire area is filled with slush due to intermittent rains and customers do not come there to buy flowers.

Responding to their demand, the Commissioner said the decision to shift the flower section of Devaraja Market to J.K. Grounds had been taken keeping in view of public health. The Corporation would have definitely allowed them to do their business in the existing location provided pandemic was not there. But, since the city was still reeling under the pandemic threat it was necessary to take that decision. However, they will be allowed to trade inside the market tomorrow (Friday) but must shift to J.K. Grounds on Saturday and Sunday.

The Corporation will do the cleaning of the Grounds but traders must spend on pandals from their pockets.

It may be mentioned here that the MCC had ordered shifting of Flower Market section of Devaraja Market to J.K. Grounds from Oct. 23 to 25 in view of Ayudha Puja and Vijayadashami festival to prevent crowding inside the market.