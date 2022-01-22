Flute duet concert at Heritage Music Festival
Flute duet concert at Heritage Music Festival

January 22, 2022

Vid. Heramba and Vid. Hemantha presenting a flute duet recital at 8th Cross, V. V. Mohalla, last evening (Jan. 21) as part of the 60th Heritage Music Festival organised by Sri Prasanna Vidya Ganapathi Mandali Charitable (SPVGMC) Trust. They are accompanied by Vid. Sumanth Manjunath on violin, B. S. Prshanth on mridanga and Vid. M. R. Manjunath on ghata. Today and tomorrow there will be no programmes at this venue. Concerts will resume from Monday evening. [Only those who have taken two doses of COVID vaccine can attend the event]

Searching