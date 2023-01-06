Food and handicrafts will be promoted: Union Minister

January 6, 2023

Crafts villages on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway

Mysuru/Bengaluru: Union Minister for Highways Nitin Gadkari has stated that the unique food and handicraft industry along the Mysuru-Bengaluru 10-lane Expressway will be promoted in a big way in coordination with the State Government. Addressing reporters after inspecting the Expressway, he said that land will be provided to State Handicraft and Handloom Corporations to set up outlets along the Expressway.

“Locally available stuff will be extensively promoted and marketed with dedicated marketplaces. Like in other Expressway projects, we have also reserved land here for handicrafts and food promotion,” he said.

Shivakumar, Suresh assure support

Meanwhile, BJP MP Lehar Singh Siroya called on KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar and Bengaluru Rural MP D.K. Suresh in Bengaluru on Wednesday, seeking their cooperation to establish crafts villages on the Expressway.

It may be recalled here that Lehar Singh had recently raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha and said that the craft villages can come up on the vacant lands along the Highway and provide space for Channapatna artisans to showcase and sell their toys and handicrafts and build restaurants to offer the most sought-after local cuisine.

As the Highway nears completion in two to three months, he stated that the majority of users will skip several towns along the route, such as Bidadi, Maddur, Ramanagara — famous for cuisines such as Bidadi Thatte Idli and Maddur Vada — and Channapatna — the ‘Land of Toys’. He said craft villages will provide a platform for millions of tourists to witness the rich heritage and culture of the Mysuru region.

During his meeting with Shivakumar and Suresh, Leher Singh requested their support and cooperation for the crafts village to protect and promote the Channapatna toys industry and local eateries. A press release stated that both Shivakumar and Suresh assured their support for the idea. Leher Singh will also meet former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy in this regard in the coming days.