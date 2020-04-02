Food distribution continues

Janaspandana Trust, led by former MLA M.K. Somashekar, in association with Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram, distributed food to the daily wagers near Chamundeshwari Temple of Nachanahallipalya in J.P. Nagar. Along with food, mask and drinking water were also distributed to thousands of people. Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram’s Prasad, former Mayor Narayan, Railway Co-operative Bank Director Chandrashekar, Bovi Community leader Paramesh, Ramu, Mahendra, Ranjan, Cable Shekar, Punith, Sunil, Vasanth Kumar, Gunashekar, Vishwa, Harish and others were present.
