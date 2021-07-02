Food kits distribution marks Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah’s birthday
Food kits distribution marks Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah’s birthday

July 2, 2021

On the occasion of Varuna MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah’s birthday, grocery kits were distributed to over 100 families in K.R. Constituency in city on Monday last. The kits were distributed by Congress leader N.M. Naveen Kumar along with Brahmin community leaders Dr. Raghuram Vajpayee and Nataraj Jois. Congress leaders M. Rajesh, Shobha Rajesh, City Youth Congress President Mohammed Haris, Devaraj Urs Block Youth Congress President Pailwan Sunil, Syed Abbas, Syed Rizwan, Phanish, Suresh, Srinivas and others were present.

