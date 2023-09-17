Footpath vendors at Sangolli Rayanna Circle hinder traffic

September 17, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Vendors selling bags have set up shops at Sangolli Rayanna Circle (Kurubarahalli Circle), one of the city’s most bustling intersections of the Mysuru city. Several vendors dot the circle, much to the annoyance of the commuters.

As Dasara approaches, the city is witnessing a surge in tourist vehicles, particularly heading to popular destinations like Mysuru Zoo and Chamundi Hill. This uptick in tourism has resulted in an increase in foot traffic in these areas. Kurubarahalli Circle, in particular, sees a daily influx of hundreds of vehicles bound for Chamundi Hill, T. Narasipur, Talakad, and other nearby places.

Unfortunately, vendors have chosen the footpaths at this circle as their selling point. Consequently, motorists often halt their vehicles on the road to peruse and purchase items, potentially causing traffic bottlenecks on the already narrow road. These stoppages may also lead to minor accidents and verbal altercations among frustrated drivers, wasting valuable time for those in a hurry.

Interestingly, these vendors have set up shop just a stone’s throw away from Siddarthanagar Traffic Police Station. Public and commuters are calling upon the Police and the Mysuru City Corporation authorities to prevent vendors from peddling their wares at busy intersections, junctions, and roads, in order to alleviate traffic congestion.

The number of vendors is only increasing and now many have encroached roads and circles. These vendors are hindering smooth traffic movement. The authorities must conduct anti-encroachment drives on a daily basis, commuters demanded. Even pedestrians complained that they were forced to walk on the road along the moving traffic as the vendors and their customers blocked the wide footpath.