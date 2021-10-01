Forest Minister offers puja to Dasara jumbos

October 1, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Forest Minister Umesh Katti, who arrived in city yesterday evening, offered puja to Dasara elephants and enquired about the well-being of Mahouts and Kavadis, accompanying the Dasara jumbo squad.

The Minister, who arrived along with his family amidst heavy rain last evening, prayed for the smooth conduct of Jumboo Savari, offered puja to Dasara elephants and fed jaggery, coconuts, sugarcane and bananas to the jumbos. He was accompanied by his daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren.He later met Pramoda Devi and enquired about her well being.

Earlier, a health check-up camp for Mahouts and Kavadis was held by doctors from Narayana Hospital.

Trishika Wadiyar feeds fruits to Palace elephants

Trishika Kumari Wadiyar, wife of Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, along with her son Adyaveer fed fruits to Palace elephants last evening. She also visited the Dasara jumbos in the Palace premises and enquired about the health and well-being of Mahouts and Kavadis.