Former cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan to set up beverage industry in Chamarajanagar

June 19, 2024

Rs. 1,400 crore to be invested in phases, with production likely to start in January 2025, says Industries Minister M.B. Patil

Bengaluru: Former Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan will be setting up a Rs. 1,400 crore beverage and confectionary industry at Badanaguppe-Kellamballi Industrial Area in Chamarajanagar district.

Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development M.B. Patil has shared the details about this new venture, after holding a discussion with Muralitharan, here on Tuesday.

“Muralitharan will be establishing Muttiah Beverage and Confectionary Pvt. Ltd., at Badanaguppe, earlier planned with an initial investment of Rs. 230 crore, which has now escalated to Rs. 1,000 crore. In the coming days, the total investment is likely to touch Rs. 1,400 crore. The production is expected to start from January 2025,” said Minister Patil, quoting former cricketer- turned-entrepreneur.

Muralitharan has been allotted 46 acres of land to start the industry, which has minor issues related to land. The officials have been instructed to sort out the issues at the earliest. In the coming days, Muralitharan also has plans to set up another unit at Dharwad too, added Patil.

Principal Secretary of Commerce and Industries Department S. Selvakumar, Commissioner for Industrial Development Gunjan Krishna, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) Dr. M. Mahesh and Managing Director of Karnataka Udyog Mitra Dodda Basavaraju were present.