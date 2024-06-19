Kodava Heritage Centre faces delays in completion stage

June 19, 2024

Tourism Department officials await an additional Rs. 4.95 crore to expedite works

Madikeri: The ambitious ‘Kodava Heritage Centre’ project at Karavale Badaga village near Madikeri, designed to showcase the unique culture, customs and traditions of the Kodava community to tourists from across the district, State and beyond, remains incomplete.

This Government initiative aimed at preserving the rich Kodava heritage has encountered significant delays, highlighting the indifferent approach of the authorities. Despite the construction of two ‘Ain Mane’-inspired buildings and traditional ancestral homes of the Kodava community, the final phase of the project is stalled, leaving the heritage site in limbo.

Initiated over two decades ago, the project intended to establish the Kodava Heritage Centre on a spacious five-acre site in Karavale Badaga village near Madikeri. Construction began in 2011, yet after 14 years, the site awaits completion.

Originally conceived by retired IAS Officer Rathi Vinay Jha of the Codanda family during her tenure with the Union Ministry of Tourism, the project garnered a Union Government grant of Rs. 88 lakh in 2004. However, bureaucratic delays within the State Government postponed site selection until 2010.

The project has utilised a budget of Rs. 3,30,45,110 so far, but additional funding is necessary to finish crucial components. Presently, essential structures such as two glass houses, an entrance gate, kitchen, staircase, library, theatre, electrification, windows and doors have been erected.

Pending tasks

However, essential finishing tasks remain, such as polishing the red stone walls, constructing a compound around the front gate, installing stair railings and roofing the theatre. Additionally, critical infrastructure like roads, electricity, water and drainage facilities are yet to be fully provided.

The project has encountered numerous challenges from the outset, including technical issues, natural disasters, lockdown disruptions, contractor changes and bureaucratic delays, which have contributed to its prolonged state of incompleteness. Recently, the Tourism Department estimated an additional sanction of Rs. 4.95 crore to expedite the project’s finalisation.

The project aims to showcase the cultural richness and lifestyle of the Kodava community, unique to the region. The Heritage Centre is envisioned to feature a museum displaying Ain Mane halls, Kodava culture, customs, heritage, traditional costumes, jewellery, significant crops of Kodagu and ancestral artefacts.

Proposal sent to Minister

The Tourism Department has submitted the proposal to the Government and has brought the matter to the attention of Tourism Minister H.K. Patil for funding to complete the remaining tasks, including parking facilities, roads, electricity and other essential amenities. Upon the release of funds, work is expected to resume promptly.

Anita Bhaskar, Deputy Director of Tourism Department, emphasised the Department’s dedication to securing the required funding and ensuring the timely completion of Kodava Heritage Centre. “We are making efforts to expedite the release of funds to swiftly finish this crucial project for Kodagu district. Once funds are available, we anticipate no further delays,” she affirmed.

Note: Now that there is a Congress Government in the State and a Congress Kodava MLA in Kodagu, it is surprising that the work on this Kodava Heritage Centre is ignored.—Ed