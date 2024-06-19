Blackmail, Suicide Pact near MM Hills: Nayaka leaders console bereaved family members at K.R. Nagar village

June 19, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Nayaka community leaders from the district called on the next of kin of the family of Mahadeva Nayaka, of Chandagalu village in K.R. Nagar taluk, who had entered into a suicide pact recently and consoled them, on Tuesday.

The four of family members of Mahadeva Nayaka, including himself, his wife, daughter and 17-year-old minor granddaughter, had allegedly attempted suicide by consuming poison at Talabetta, near the foot of Male Mahadeshwara Hills recently. While Nayaka died instantly, his daughter died later at the hospital, with his wife and granddaughter surviving the bid to take their own lives. They had taken the extreme step, as a youth from the same village, but outside the caste, who was in love with the minor girl, had been allegedly blackmailing them to expose her photos with him.

Nayaka community leaders said: “The community is always ready to bring the accused to book, but the fellow leaders should not resort to take law into their hands. Instead, they should stand along with the bereaved family members and refrain from blaming the community to which the accused belongs to.”

If in case, such incidents are reported in any other villages, they should be brought to the notice of the community elders. The emphasis should be on organising the community and strive towards ensuring to lead a life of courage even to the last mile person in the society. We are with the person of the community during any judicious occasion, and suicide is not the solution for all, they advised.

The leaders included Mysuru Taluk Nayaka Sangha President Udbur Mahadeva Swamy, General Secretary Kadakola Kumaraswamy, Mysuru District SC/ST Entrepreneurs Association President R. Manjunath, Engineer Jagadish, Prof. Haradanahalli Nanjunda Swamy, former Corporator Shobha Mohan, Jayapura Jawara Nayaka, T. Katur Siddaraju, Sahukarhundi Mahadev, Siddalingapura Gagan Eranna, Tennis Gopi, Class-1 Contractor Ningaraju, Rammanahalli Somanna, Photo Ramesh, Machabayanahalli Mahesh, Kamarahalli Rajanna, Hinkal Shivalinga Nayaka and others were present.