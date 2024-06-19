MyMUL members climb Chamundi Hill

June 19, 2024

Create awareness on ‘Nandini’ products

Mysore/Mysuru: Members of Mysuru Milk Union Limited (MyMUL) Administrative Committee, officials and staff climbed Chamundi Hill through steps to create awareness among the public about Nandini products, here on Sunday.

The special jatha was flagged off by MyMUL President M. Prasanna at the foot of Chamundi Hill. Members, who took part in the jatha, were seen holding banners and placards with printed messages about various Nandini products.

The jatha also created awareness among the morning walkers who climb Chamundi Hill using the steps. The jatha culminated in front of Sri Chamundeshwari Hill Temple.

Speaking on the occasion, Prasanna said that jatha was an effort from MyMUL to create awareness about various Nandini products among the morning walkers and the other public atop Chamundi Hill.

“We are also giving a call to eradicate malnutrition using Nandini products and not use products which are made using chemicals. Nandini products will not only be healthy but will also help the local farmers to grow financially,” he said.

Stating that MyMUL was also helping the farmers by distributing them with essential equipment, Prasanna said that MyMUL had entered the record book for the production of 9 lakh litres of milk and added efforts were on to sell Nandini products outside Karnataka also.

MyMUL Director Sachchidanand, who spoke on the occasion, said it was important to create awareness among the public regarding Nandini milk and other products.

MyMUL Managing Director B.N. Vijaykumar said that MyMUL has given priority to increasing milk production with sales posing a challenge. “We are chalking out various programmes such as painting competitions, jathas among others to convince the people to use only Nandini products,” he added.

MyMUL Marketing Manager H.K. Jayashankar, MyMUL Directors K. Umashankark, A.T. Somashekar, CEO Prakash and Admin-Procurement Manager Jagadeesh were present.