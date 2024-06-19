Monsoon Session of State Legislature from July 15
June 19, 2024

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government has decided to conduct Monsoon Session of the State Legislature from July 15 to 31. The schedule of the forthcoming session will be finalised in the next Cabinet meeting.

Barring holidays, the session will be conducted for a duration of 10 days. The previous session was held prior to Lok Sabha elections, in February this year, for a period of 15 days, during which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had presented the State budget.

CM Siddaramaiah had sought approval for the full budget. However, the session was held for a shorter duration, in view of the declaration of calendar of events related to Parliamentary elections any time.

