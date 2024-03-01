Former IAS Officer, actor K. Shivaram passes away

March 1, 2024

Bengaluru: Kannada actor and former IAS Officer, K. Shivaram, passed away following a heart attack at a private hospital here yesterday. He was 71.

Shivaram was admitted to HCG Hospital in Bengaluru post cardiac arrest. According to Bharat, Shivaram’s son-in-law, the actor had previously been hospitalised 20 days ago due to high blood pressure and was undergoing treatment. However, his health took a critical turn when he experienced a heart attack. Shivram was undergoing treatment in an ICU at the hospital where he breathed his last.

He is survived by his wife Vani Shivaram and a daughter, who is married to Kannada actor Pradeep. The body has been kept at his residence on Modi Road, Rajajinagar here for the public to pay their last respects.

Born on Apr. 6, 1953, Shivaram cleared KAS exam in 1985. In the year 1986, he secured 1st rank among the Scheduled Caste community in K AS exam and got selected as Assistant Commissioner of Police. While he was undergoing training at Karnataka Police Academy, he cleared UPSC exam and was selected for IAS. He also holds the distinction of being the 1st person in India to clear the IAS Exam in Kannada Language. He had served in Vijayapura, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Koppal and Davanagere districts.

He acted in Baa Nalle Madhuchandrake, Vasantha Kavya, Sangliyana Part–3, Prathibhatane, Khalanayaka, Yarige Beda Duddu, Game for Love, Naaga, O Prema Devathe and Tiger.

In 2013, Shivaram joined Congress after taking voluntary retirement. In 2014, he jumped to JDS and contested Lok Sabha polls from Bijapur Constituency. He defected to BJP later.