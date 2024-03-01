Jayaprakash Hegde Panel submits caste census report to State Govt.

March 1, 2024

Bengaluru: After months of dithering and political speculation, the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, led by its Chairman K. Jayaprakash Hegde, finally submitted the Socio-Economic and Education Survey report, commonly called ‘caste census,’ to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in sealed boxes in Bengaluru on yesterday afternoon.

Commission Chairman Jayaprakash Hegde and members met the Chief Minister and submitted the report in the presence of Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar and Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi.

By accepting the report, Siddaramaiah seems to be sending out a message to the supporters of caste census, especially the backward classes and dalits.

After receiving the report, Siddaramaiah said the report will be placed in the next Cabinet for further discussions. “Once the report is discussed in the Cabinet, it may be placed before the Legislature. As of now, without studying the voluminous report, it will be difficult to react on the issue”, he said.

After submitting the report, Hegde told reporters that the report has included all communities that were left out. The CM has said the report will be placed in the next Cabinet meeting, he added.

Meanwhile, sources said that the report has several volumes dealing with caste wise social, economic and educational information. The report also contains taluk wise and Assembly Constituency wise population numbers. It also includes recommendations made by the Commission for the purpose of reservation in education and public employment, besides targeted schemes for communities that remain backward. The Commission has also recommended classifications for castes based on the socio, economic and educational status of communities, the sources added.

HC to hear plea today

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court (HC) is scheduled to hear the interlocutory plea that has sought a direction to the State Government not to make public the caste census report today.

O.K. Raghu, a Holenarasipur-based Advocate had filed the interlocutory plea seeking quashing of the petition filed by Dr. ‘Mukhyamantri Chandru,’ who had sought release of the caste census report in 2021. Raghu had maintained that the Jayaprakash Hegde led Commission was giving the report in haste on the last day of its term. He also contended that the Hegde Commission was merely submitting the report prepared by the previous commission.

The HC is scheduled to hear Advocate Raghu’s petition today.

Bengaluru-based Samaja Samparka Vedike has filed another petition in the HC praying the Court to direct the Government against taking action or decisions regarding the caste census report. This petition too is expected to come up for hearing shortly, it is learnt.