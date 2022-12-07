Former IB Officer R.N. Kulkarni murder case: Court rejects bail application of second accused
News

Former IB Officer R.N. Kulkarni murder case: Court rejects bail application of second accused

December 7, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Principal District and Sessions Court yesterday rejected the bail application of 29-year-old Varun Gowda, who has been named as the second accused in the murder of former Intelligence Bureau (IB) Officer R.N. Kulkarni.

The former IB Officer was fatally knocked down by a car when he was on his routine evening stroll in Manasagangothri campus at about 5.45 pm on Nov. 4 by his (Kulkarni) neighbour Madappa’s younger son Manu (prime accused) with help from his friend Varun Gowda. The two accused were arrested by the Police three days after  the incident.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching