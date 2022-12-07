Former IB Officer R.N. Kulkarni murder case: Court rejects bail application of second accused

December 7, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Principal District and Sessions Court yesterday rejected the bail application of 29-year-old Varun Gowda, who has been named as the second accused in the murder of former Intelligence Bureau (IB) Officer R.N. Kulkarni.

The former IB Officer was fatally knocked down by a car when he was on his routine evening stroll in Manasagangothri campus at about 5.45 pm on Nov. 4 by his (Kulkarni) neighbour Madappa’s younger son Manu (prime accused) with help from his friend Varun Gowda. The two accused were arrested by the Police three days after the incident.