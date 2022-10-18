Former Lokayukta regrets deteriorating standards in public life

October 18, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Regretting the deteriorating standards in public life, former Karnataka Lokayukta and retired Judge of the Supreme Court Justice Santosh Hegde observed that there are many lapses and shortcomings in the society which should be addressed with urgency.

He was speaking after inaugurating the felicitation programme organised jointly by Samanathe-Swabhimana-Swavalambane Pratishtana, Mysuru and Samanathe Prakashana, Mysuru, at Kalamandira on Hunsur road here on Monday.

Maintaining that there are many lapses in today’s society, Justice Santosh Hegde said that individuals alone cannot be held responsible for this as the role of the society too is a bigger one. Bemoaning the tendency to honour political leaders who come out of jail, with all pomp and gaiety, he averred that the society is giving prominence to personalities who have a dominating attitude, while ignoring those who truly deserved to be recognised and honoured.

Arguing that society cannot be changed by law, he said that contentment and humanity are the two most vital factors for bringing about a change in the society.

Stressing on the need for developing humanity among youths at an early age, he expressed concern that professionals and others are finding little time to interact with their parents, either due to work pressure or mechanical coupled with stressful life.

Lauding the Pratishtana for organising the programme in which two personalities were felicitated, Justice Hegde observed that this programme is also a meaningful one as the Pratishtana is fulfilling its social responsibility.

Ananda Bhanteji, General Secretary of Bengaluru’s Mahabodhi Society, who graced the occasion, said that equality can be brought about if only everyone treat others with respect and affection. He stressed on the need for everyone to follow Buddha’s Panchsheel doctrine (Five principles that are most essential moral codes) to abstain from killing living beings and indulging in violence, stealing, sexual misconduct, lying and intoxication.

He further said that there will be no humanity in the absence of affection and compassion and that people should build confidence coupled with morality and nobleness.

Prof. C. Basavaraju, who has taken over as the Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka State Law University at Hubballi and Dr. Kalyanasiri Bhanteji, who got Ph.D degree from city’s Karnataka State Open University were felicitated on the occasion.

Former faculty of University of Mysore Dr. Neelagiri M. Talwar delivered the felicitation address. Chamarajanagar MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad presided.

Pratishtana Secretary Dr. Mullur Nanjundaswamy, Vice-President P. Nandakumar, Trustees Shivakumar, Venkataraju and Subbanna, Bodhirathna Bhanteji, Samaanathe Prakashana’s Bharath Ramaswamy and others were present.