State-level Forest Department Sports Meet at Belagavi for Oct.19 to 21

October 18, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A State-level Sports Meet of the Forest Department is being organised from Oc.19 to 21 at Belagavi and the Mysuru Circle employees of the Department are training hard to participate in the event. March-past is a part of the competition and a training was given by two NCC officials to Forest Department employees in this connection, on Thursday last.

The three-day Sports Meet will be held at various places in Belagavi. These competitions were not held during the last two years because of COVID pandemic. The Mysuru Circle team is preparing well to take part in the State-level Sports. Competitions will be held in many games including Cricket, Football, Kabaddi, Volleyball, Golf, Swimming, Shuttle Badminton, Archery and Rifle Shooting.

Among the individual competitions there are three categories — Open, Above 45 years and Above 53 years. There will be separate competitions for Men and Women. NCC-3 CAR- Girls Battalion Havildars Gopinath and Kempanna Chowgala gave the training to the team participating in the march-past.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Mysuru Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) (Working Plan) Prasannakumar, said various Circles are taking part in the Meet. “About 70 sportspersons from Mysuru Circle (Mysuru and Mandya districts), who will be participating in the Sports Meet, are already practicing. In addition, training is also being provided to the team members who are participating in the march-past,” added DCF Prasannakumar. Trainer B. Umesh was also present during the training.

Selection for National Meet

“Those individuals and teams who perform well at the State-level Meet, will get a chance to represent Karnataka at the National-level Sports. Fifty percent of our Mysuru Circle staff are appointed under sportspersons quota and they are also participating in the Meet. Five women will also be representing our Circle in the State Meet,” said Prasannakumar.