Man killed as private bus rams into car

October 18, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A 34-year-old man was killed on the spot, when a private bus rammed into the car he was driving near Varakodu Gate between Mysuru and T. Narasipur yesterday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Sagar, the only son of M.P. Narayan, a resident of K.C. Layout in city. Sagar was running a poultry farm near Pillahalli on T. Narasipur Road near here.

Sagar, who had been to his poultry farm, was on his way back to the city, when the private bus belonging to Sachin Travels, which was proceeding from Mysuru side towards T. Narasipur, rammed into the Skoda car (KA-09-N-6067) near Varakodu Gate at about 1.30 pm, killing Sagar on the spot. The front portion of the car has been heavily damaged.

Sagar had got married a year back and had taken up poultry farming as a profession. He had gone to the poultry farm in the morning and after speaking with the workers and inspecting the farm, he was proceeding towards his home for lunch, when the accident took place.

Varuna Inspector Swarna and staff, who rushed to the spot, conducted mahazar, got the body of Sagar removed from the mangled car and shifted the body to MMC&RI mortuary besides registering a case.

Both the vehicles involved in the accident have been seized and the Police have launched a hunt to nab the bus driver, who fled from the spot soon after the accident.

Mysuru Rural Division Dy.SP Poornachandra Tejaswi also visited the spot. Sagar leaves behind his father Narayan, mother Sunitha, sister Sushma, wife and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites will be held after his sister Sushma returns from America, according to family sources.