Former Minister S.R. Mahesh urges Govt. to release water to canals

July 30, 2026

Mysuru: Senior JD(S) leader and former Minister S.R. Mahesh has urged the State Government to release water at least as per the ‘Kattu’ system (release of water for 15 days in a month) to KRS reservoir upstream canals such as Kattepura, Ballur Katte, Mirle Shreni, Rampura, Harangi and Chamaraja Left Bank and Right Bank, so as to meet the immediate water needs for crops in K.R. Nagar taluk.

Addressing a press meet at his office located on Ramavilas Road here yesterday, Mahesh said, the release of water in the canals will be of great help to standing crops in 70,000 acres in the region.

Maintaining that lakes and other water bodies won’t fill up if water is not released in Chamaraja Right and Left Bank canals and that borewells too do not get recharged, he asserted that there is no connection between the CWRC order and the release of water to canals. He warned of a massive stir if the authorities do not release water now in order to save standing crops.

Alleging that the Government has failed to act on irregularities in supply of cloth bags, prasada distribution in respect of Chamundi Hill Temple and road white topping works being executed in Mysuru, he urged the authorities to facilitate smooth darshan for devotees atop the hill during Ashada Fridays.

He also warned that a massive stir would be launched if the Government does not act on the investigation report in respect of multi-crore MUDA scam.

Declares financial support for medal winning athlete

Stating that it is a matter of pride that para athlete K.S. Shilpa, who is a native of Kanchugarakoppal in K.R. Nagar taluk, won the bronze medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games, Mahesh announced financial support to her. Shilpa, who has lost a leg in an accident, will be extended financial help for providing prostheses to her.

HDK likely to contest from Chamundeshwari

Announcing that Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) may contest from Chamundeshwari Constituency in 2028 Assembly polls, Mahesh said, JD(S) party workers want the Union Minister to contest from the segment.

MLC C.N. Manjegowda, JD(S) District President M. Ashwin Kumar, party leaders S. Madegowda, Dwarakish and others were present at the press meet.