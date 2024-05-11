Former MLC passes away

Mysore/Mysuru: Former MLC T.K. Chinnaswamy (94) of K.R. Nagar in the district, passed away at a private Hospital in Mysuru late on Thursday night.
He leaves behind a son and a host of relatives and friends.
Chinnaswamy, who had served as a teacher in K.R. Nagar, had won Legislative Council Polls from South Teachers Constituency as an independent candidate in 1988. He had also served as a Senate Member of Mysore University and has written about 15 books.
Though he was a native of Thorenur village in Kodagu district, he had his education at Malali in K.R. Nagar taluk. Last rites were performed at Kanthenahalli in K.R. Nagar taluk on Friday.
