Prajwal Revanna trying to enter Nithyananda’s ‘Kailasa’: Lakshmana

May 11, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Spokesperson and candidate for the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency, M. Lakshmana, has claimed that Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna is attempting to join ‘Kailasa,’ an establishment founded by Swami Nithyananda of Bidadi Dhyanapeetam, at an undisclosed location.

However, Lakshmana’s statements were made without offering adequate evidence to support his claims. Nithyananda himself has reportedly fled the country in the wake of sexual harassment allegations against him.

“Based on the information available to me, Prajwal Revanna, who is accused in a sexual harassment and obscene video case, has reached out to Nithyananda seeking refuge,” Lakshmana informed reporters yesterday.

“The circumstances surrounding the Nithyananda case are widely known. From my understanding, Prajwal Revanna is striving to gain entry to ‘Kailasa,’ the establishment set up by Nithyananda, who has reportedly sought asylum in a foreign country without public disclosure. There are allegations that Prajwal Revanna is also seeking to become a part of Nithyananda’s community,” he said.

Regarding JD(S) leaders, who have convened press conferences demanding a CBI investigation into the sex scandal, Lakshmana remarked that such press conferences are intended to deflect attention away from the actual issue.

“Kumaraswamy has held the position of Chief Minister of the State on two separate occasions. Despite the competence of our State Police to handle the investigation into the case, he has sought the intervention of the Governor to transfer the case to the CBI. However, if the case is indeed transferred to the CBI, can we be assured by Union Home Minister Amit Shah of its swift resolution? What is the fixation with the CBI? Our local authorities are equally capable,” he said.

“Lawyer Devarajegowda’s criminal background raises concerns. Has he not seen the pen drive? I demand clarity on this matter. I will strongly urge the Government to subject Devarajegowda to thorough scrutiny and interrogation. His actions seem to be motivated by financial gain. He should undergo a polygraph test to ascertain the truth.”

“Why did Kumaraswamy apologise to the people of Hassan, stating that Prajwal had made a mistake and needed to be forgiven? The Special Investigation Team is diligently conducting its investigation. Kumaraswamy must refrain from attempting to divert public attention,” Lakshmana asserted.