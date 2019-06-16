Former Mysore Varsity DPE Director passes way

V. Chikkavenkatappa (82), former Director, Department of Physical Education (DPE), University of Mysore (UoM), passed away due to illness at his residence in Jayanagar, 2nd Main, Mysuru, last evening.

He had served the University from 1984 to 1993 as the DPE Director. He was also a former Senate Member of UoM.

He leaves behind his wife Jayasheela, son Dr. C. Venkatesh, daughters Dr. Shashikala and Susheela and a host of relatives and friends. Last rites were performed at K.G. Koppal burial grounds here this morning.

The staff of the DPE, UoM, sports persons and well-wishers have condoled his death.