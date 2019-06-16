‘India-Pakistan Suit’: Gayle gears up for mega World Cup clash

London: India and Pakistan will lock horns in the much-awaited clash of World Cup 2019 at the Old Trafford in Manchester today at 3 pm (IST). With passions running high among both sets of fans, the match between India and Pakistan can be easily dubbed as the biggest clash of the Tournament.

Interestingly, it seems that even Chris Gayle has been taken over by the hype surrounding the mega clash between the bitter rivals.

Chris Gayle took to Instagram and posted a picture, donning his “India-Pakistan Suit” and wrote, “Yup! I’m rocking my India Pakistan Suit, all love and respect!… I really love it and this will be one of my outfit at my birthday party September 20th…its lit.”

India have five points from three matches after beating Australia and South Africa, while their match against New Zealand was washed out on Thursday.

Pakistan have lost against the West Indies and Australia and shocked hosts England, while their match against Sri Lanka was washed out.