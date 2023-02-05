Former Pak President Pervez Musharraf dies

February 5, 2023

Islamabad: Former Pakistan President and retired Military Chief Pervez Musharraf passed away today after a prolonged illness at an American hospital in Dubai. He was 79.

Family sources said that the former four-star General succumbed to Amyloidosis. He was reportedly hospitalised for a couple of weeks due to a complication of his ailment. Musharraf’s family had last year tweeted from his official account that ‘recovery is not possible.’

Musharraf was born in Delhi during the British rule and raised in Karachi and Istanbul. He became the tenth President of Pakistan after a successful Military coup in 1999. He served as the 10th Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) of Pakistan from 1998 to 2001 and the 7th top General from 1998 to 2007.

The former military ruler was declared a fugitive in former Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto murder case and Red Mosque cleric killing case. He was also facing treason charges for suspending the Constitution in 2007. There’s no official communication on whether his mortal remains will be brought back to Pakistan.