Former President of Akhila Kodava Samaja Mathanda Monnappa passes away

October 22, 2023

Madikeri: Mathanda Monnappa, the former President of Akhila Kodava Samaja, breathed his last at the age of 76 yesterday afternoon at his son’s residence in Bengaluru.

He is survived by his wife, a son, two daughters and a multitude of relatives and friends. His mortal remains were placed for public viewing at his residence in Kedamullur Tora in Virajpet taluk until 12 noon today. Subsequently, the last rites were scheduled to be conducted at the family’s burial grounds in Bollumadu later in the afternoon, as per family sources.

Monnappa, a native of Bollumadu village, was born in 1948 to Mathanda C. Chengappa and Lilli Chengappa of Kedamullur Tora village. He was a stalwart and a visionary who founded the Akhila Kodava Samaja in 1973, and diligently served as its President for nearly half a century until he voluntarily relinquished the post in 2022.

His dedication to the Kodava community was further evident through the establishment of the Akhila Kodava Samaja Pommakkada Parishat and Akhila Kodava Samaja Youth Wing. He actively championed the cause of Kodagu and the Kodava community.

Moreover, his illustrious contributions extended to serving as the President of the Talacauvery Abhivruddhi Horata Samiti and Talacauvery Jeernoddhara Samiti. His philanthropic spirit shone through his brainchild, the annasantarpana (mass feeding) held on Tula Sankramana Day annually.

His multifaceted involvement also extended to various other organisations, including his role as the President of Beppanad Kodava Samaja. He held the position of a member of the Karnataka Kodava Sahitya Academy, was the Honorary President of Kodava Samaja Okkoota and served as the Founder Director of CIT (Coorg Institute of Technology), Ponnampet.

Monnappa was an active participant in the movements concerning Jamma Baane and Kodava gun licence issues. Due to declining health, Monnappa had been residing at his son’s residence in Bengaluru for the past few years, where he breathed his last on Saturday.