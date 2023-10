October 22, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The students of The Orchids Public School, Mysuru — Sinchana, N. Harsha and Chandana J. Gowda of Class IX — have been selected for the prestigious ‘Catch Them Young’ programme at Infosys, Mysuru.

These students will undergo a 10-day training programme, during which they will delve into computer technologies and concepts, which will help them in creating awareness in Computer Science and learning abilities.