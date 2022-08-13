Former UoM faculty rules out Sri Lanka-like situation in India

August 13, 2022

KSOU distributes National Flags

Mysore/Mysuru: Dismissing claims of some that India would have to face a Sri Lanka-like situation in the near future as unfounded, former University of Mysore (UoM) faculty Prof. K.C. Basavaraj said that India is very much on the path of progress with a good rate of GDP growth.

He was speaking at the National Flag distribution programme organised by KSOU as part of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign at the Open University’s Cauvery auditorium in Muktagangothri campus here on Thursday.

Pointing out that the country gained independence through non-violence, he said that the entire world is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s ‘Ahimsa’ principle.

He noted that though several countries across the globe gained independence almost at the same time India got, most of them are unable to stand on their own even after decades. “But India managed to tread the path of progress through various measures such as the Five-Year Plans,” he said adding that unfortunately, these plans were hit by the wars with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Maintaining that the GDP growth rose from 6.2 percent when Rajiv Gandhi was the Prime Minister to 9.2 percent when Dr. Manmohan Singh ruled the country, Prof. Basavaraj reaffirmed that such a stubborn economy will not result in a Sri Lanka-like situation.

KSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. S. Vidyashankar said that several programmes were organised across the country in the past one year as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and accordingly, the KSOU too organised a few programmes.

Stressing on the need for educating the children on the sacrifices made by our great freedom fighters, he said that KSOU has purchased more than 750 flags in bulk, which will be distributed among the faculty and staff for hoisting them atop their homes as part of Har Ghar Tiranga.

KSOU Registrar Dr. A Khadar Pasha, Nodal Officer Dr. N.R. Chandregowda and others were present.